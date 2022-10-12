Children casualties of Russian war in Ukraine rise to 1,230

Russian troops killed 422 and wounded 808 children in Ukraine. That’s according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrinform reports.

“As of the morning of October 12, 2022, more than 1,230 children casualties have been reported in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. According to the official information released by juvenile prosecutors, 422 children were killed and more than 808 sustained injuries of varying severity,” the statement reads.

The data are not final, as work is ongoing to verify data coming from active hostility zones, the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The largest number of children affected was recorded in Donetsk region (407), Kharkiv region (254), Kyiv region (116), Mykolaiv region (76), Chernihiv region (68), Zaporizhia region (68), Luhansk region (64), Kherson region (57), and Dnipropetrovsk region (31).

A total of 2,614 educational facilities were damaged by Russian bombing and shelling, of which 313 were completely destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine and the Glovo courier service have launched cooperation in the search for missing children. Information about the missing will be distributed among Glovo customers through a mobile application.

Source: ukrinform.net