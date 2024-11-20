Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of „Malenki Robot” in Beregszász

On November 19, a commemoration was held in Beregszász to honor the victims of the „Malenki Robot”, the forced labor of Hungarians in the Soviet Union.

The event, which happened 80 years ago, is considered to be the greatest tragedy in the history of Hungarians in Transcarpathia, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of Hungarian men.

The memorial ceremony began in the yard of the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education, where attendees laid wreaths at the sculpture “Gúzsban” (In Shackles) by sculptor Péter Matl. This was followed by an ecumenical service at the local Reformed Church.

János Molnár, episcopal vicar and Roman Catholic parish priest of Beregszász, read a passage from the Book of Job, reflecting on suffering and endurance. He emphasized the importance of remembering:

„For us who have worn this suffering for 80 years, it is essential to commemorate. We must find hope in the resurrection of Christ and His life, for Christ triumphs over death. Let us turn to God for comfort, help, and strength, knowing that the Lord lives,” he said.

István Marosi, Greek Catholic priest and head of the Ortutay Center, noted the importance of historical reflection:

„Commemoration makes the past present. As Christians, even in secular events, we strive to empathize, relive, and reinterpret what happened in certain phases of our history. This approach stems from Christ’s teachings, as He often referenced Old Testament events to draw conclusions for His contemporaries.”

He added that evil manifests in many forms, including decisions aimed at the annihilation of prisoners, Hungarian and German men, or the suppression of churches and communities.

„It is especially painful that we are living through a similar situation today—another war, another period of destruction. Let us pray for people, leaders, and spiritual peace, which is one of humanity’s greatest treasures,” he urged.

János Margitics, pastor of the Beregszász Reformed Church, highlighted the deceptive beginnings of the „Malenki Robot”

„It began with the lie of ‘just three days, just a little work,’ which turned into years and thousands of victims. When the love and protection of Jesus Christ are absent, hell is unleashed on Earth. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that such events never happen again.”

Ildikó Orosz, president of Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and the Rákóczi College, emphasized that remembrance keeps the memory of the victims alive:

„We must remember this tragic event where civilians were forcibly taken. Many young men were unable to marry, support their families, or stand by their loved ones. It is our duty and that of future generations to ensure such horrors are never repeated.”

István Gyebnár, chargé d’affaires of Hungary’s Consulate in Beregszász, stressed the importance of learning from the past:

„We must never allow the disregard for human rights to dominate the world. Those who survived could not live complete lives; they were excluded from higher education and society. Remembering ensures that we do not repeat these mistakes.”

Dr. Ibolya Nagy Szamborovszkyné, a historian and lecturer, recounted the tragic historical details and shared personal stories of the victims. Beregszász had one of the longest lists of victims among Transcarpathian settlements. The oldest victim was a 76-year-old man born in 1868, and many were as young as 16-17. Families often lost multiple members, as illustrated by the tragic story of the Imre family, where three brothers were taken, two of whom died shortly after.

After the service, attendees read aloud the names of over 300 victims from Beregszász. They marched through the city with candles, placing wreaths at memorial sites, including the Reformed Church, the Taras Shevchenko Lyceum, and the Széna Square memorial. Hundreds of candles burned beneath plaques bearing the victims’ names.

The event was organized by Pro Cultura Subcarpathica, Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education, the Beregszász City Hall, and historical churches.

The program was supported by the Government of Hungary, the Prime Minister’s Office’s Department of National Policy, and the Gábor Bethlen Fund.

