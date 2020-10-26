Commemoration to the victims of the 1956 revolution

A commemoration was held of the victims of the 1956 revolution in Beregszász on 23rd of October.

It was the 64th anniversary of the war of independence.

Ildikó Orosz, President of civil organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica opened the event. In her speech she remembered to those, who had not forget that they Hungarians, even when their fate had turned difficult. She remembered to those who fought against communism, who undertook unity with the Hungarian nation. Let’s remember this glorious revolution today – closed her speech Ildikó Orosz.

Than Beke Mihály András, first deputy consul of Hungary’s Consulate in Beregszász also welcomed the audience. In his speech he stressed this revolution was the desire for freedom of the Hungarian nation, which freedom united the whole nation.

This was one of the most worthy event in the history of Hungary in the 20th century – said László Brenzovics, President of the Cultural Alliance of Hungarians in Transcarpathia. People stood up for their Hungarianness. This is exemplary for us too.

After the greetings the Greek Catholic parochus, István Marosi prayed for the victims.

At the end of the commemoration, those who were present wreathed the monument of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and War for Independence.

B. K.

Kárpátalja.ma