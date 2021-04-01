Cost of agricultural production up in Ukraine

The cost of agricultural production in Ukraine in January-February 2021 went up 26.4% year-on-year. That’s according to the State Statistics Service.

Over the reporting period, expenses for the manufacture of products of plant origin increased by 20.4%, and for livestock products – by 40.1%.

According to the statistics agency, the cost of material and technical resources of industrial nature, used in agricultural production, increased by 19.7% over the two months of 2021.

According to the calculations by the National Research Center Institute of Agrarian Economics, Ukrainian livestock enterprises in 2020 saw UAH 2.9 billion in losses. The industry became unprofitable for the first time over the past 13 years.

Source: unian.ua