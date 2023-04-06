Damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure exceeds $10B

Damage to Ukraine’s power, gas, and heating infrastructure exceeds $10 billion, according to a new assessment by the United Nations Development Programme and World Bank.

This is said in a press release issued by the UNDP, Ukrinform reports.

“Attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has caused over $10 billion in damages and left over 12 million people with no or limited electricity, while also disrupting water supply and heating systems, according to a comprehensive Energy Damage Assessment from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank,” the report says.

The assessment provides the most detailed overview of the damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with emergency repairs estimated to reach $1.2 billion.

“Currently, we are focused on implementing projects that meet the urgent needs of the population and the economy. UNDP’s Energy Damage Assessment shows just how massive these needs are. We expect the international community will use this report to provide additional assistance,” said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

It is noted that the largest share of damage is in the power sector – close to $6.5 billion – while damage to nuclear plants reached about $770 million. With whole communities having faced weeks without power in below freezing temperatures over the recent winter, the assessment also highlights the need for urgent emergency planning for the 2023/2024 winter season, which it is estimated will cost approximately $1 billion.

“Right now, the priority is to keep the lights on and the heat flowing. This will be a momentous task, as our new assessment shows that emergency repairs will cost at least $1.2 billion, with a key focus being to secure power supply for critical infrastructure in big cities and in war-affected areas damaged beyond recovery. But we also cannot wait for the war to end before we start laying the groundwork for longer term recovery,” explained Jaco Cilliers, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.

Overall, damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is estimated to be more than five times greater than in June 2022, according to preliminary estimates. As a continuation of the damage assessment, the next phase should estimate the loses and needs to build back better, including transitioning to green technology.

Source: ukrinform.net