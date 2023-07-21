Damages caused to Ukraine’s infrastructure reach USD 150B

The total amount of direct documented damage caused to the infrastructure of Ukraine by Russia’s full-scale invasion reaches USD 150 billion.

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Olena Kondratiuk, announced this during a speech at a special event of the Ukrainian Women’s Congress, Participation of Women in Reconstruction, referring to the data of specialists of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), Ukrinform reports.

„The total amount of direct documented damages caused to the infrastructure of Ukraine by Russia’s full-scale invasion already reaches USD 150 billion,” she informed.

According to Kondratiuk, such data were prepared by KSE specialists.

The deputy speaker reported that the total number of damaged or destroyed residential buildings, including private and multi-apartment buildings, is almost 158,000.

„The number of damaged or destroyed educational facilities reaches 3,000. Among them are over 1,500 schools, almost 1,000 kindergartens, and 538 institutions of higher education,” she emphasized.

She noted that Russia destroyed or damaged 806 medical facilities, including 367 hospitals and 344 dispensaries.

„These are not just impressive numbers, these are destructions that are directly related to the lives of people who now have nowhere to live, nowhere to study, nowhere to be treated,” the deputy speaker summed up.

As Ukrinform reported, it is expected that the international register of Ukraine’s losses from Russia’s military aggression will be operational this summer in The Hague.

