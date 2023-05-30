Denmark increases financing of Ukraine fund by $2.6B

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Parliament and Government of Denmark for the decision to increase the financing of the special investment fund for Ukraine by $2.6 billion.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote this on Twitter.

“Grateful to the Danish government, the Danish people for the decision to increase the financing of the Ukraine Fund by $2.6 billion,” he wrote.

Zelensky stressed that this major contribution will further strengthen the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the short and medium term. “Our strength is in unity!” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, at the end of May, Denmark launched a special investment fund for Ukraine for a total of DKK 1 billion (about $133 million).

Source: ukrinform.net