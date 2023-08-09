Due to war in Ukraine 763 cultural heritage sites damaged

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, 763 cultural heritage sites have been damaged or destroyed.

That’s according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy press service, Ukrinform reports.

„The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural heritage sites in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. During the period from February 24, 2022 to July 25, 2023, 763 cultural heritage sites were damaged or destroyed. Of these, 105 are objects of national importance, 595 are of local importance, and 63 are newly discovered,” the report says.

As noted, the monuments of architecture include 241 objects, architecture and urban planning – 218, history – 185, architecture and history – 28, monumental art – 19, urban planning and monumental art – 17, archeology – 18, architecture, urban planning, and history – 27, urban planning – 5, science and technology – 2, landscape art – 1, architecture, urban planning, and monumental art – 1, architecture and monumental art – 1.

According to the military administrations, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 23 monuments have been completely destroyed, 625 monuments have been partially damaged, and the extent of damage to 115 sites remains unknown.

Most of the cultural heritage sites were damaged in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Source: ukrinform.net