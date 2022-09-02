EU allocates EUR 10M for Ukrainian education and health care

The European Union has allocated 10 million euros to support Ukrainian schoolchildren and students and announced support for patients from Ukraine.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, said this at a briefing held at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

He said that about half a million Ukrainian schoolchildren and students currently stay in EU countries. At the same time, millions of schoolchildren and students are starting a new school year in Ukraine today. Schinas vowed to make every effort to provide support and assistance to this category of the population both in the EU and in Ukraine. He said the EU had decided to allocate EUR 10 million to help the education system in Ukraine.

Schinas added that Europe would also provide absolutely all the necessary support in medical evacuation and provide for the needs of Ukrainian patients staying in EU countries.

Source: ukrinform.net