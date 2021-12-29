European Union to allocate EUR 5M for Ukraine’s nuclear security program

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna signed the agreement on financing the Annual Action Program for 2020 on Nuclear Safety Cooperation between the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission.

“The total value of the program is EUR 6.5 million, of which the EU will provide EUR 5 million, while Ukraine’s contribution is EUR 1.5 million. Funds will be used to develop recommendations on possible options and technological solutions for the future management of the radioactive waste disposal site ‘Pidlisny’, as well as the management of waste contained therein. Funding will also help improve the system of radiation monitoring of water resources in the exclusion zone,” the Government portal informs.

Stefanishyna also signed the additional agreement No.1 between the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission on amendments to the agreement on funding the Technical Cooperation Program 2019.

The additional agreement provides for the redirection of funds to enhance the capability of public authorities to implement the Association Agreement provisions in the field of transport. In particular, the assistance will improve the connectivity and compatibility of different modes of transport, the efficient use of available capacities, as well as reduce the cost of transport services to boost trade.

Source: ukrinform.net