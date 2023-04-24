Explosions in Sevastopol, blasts in Zaporizhia 

Overnight Monday, April 24, blasts were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. As the “authorities” said the Russian fleet „was repelling the attack of surface drones”

This was stated by the „governor” of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Ukrinform reports with reference to Espreso.

„Today, starting at 03:30 in the morning, there was an attempt to attack Sevastopol. The situation now is as follows. One surface drone was destroyed by anti-subversion forces and the other one exploded on approach. Everything happened in an outer harbor. No objects were damaged. Now it’s quiet in the city. But all the forces and agencies remain on alert,” he added.

Previously, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, near the city of Kerch, Russian troops installed a radar station to detect air, sea, and land objects.

At the same time, explosions rocked Zaporizhia overnight Monday, April 24 as an air raid alert went off across the region. It is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Suspilne public broadcaster.

No official reports about the causes and consequences of the explosions have been released so far. City residents were urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert or follow the „two walls” rule if possible.

Source: ukrinform.net