Explosions in Sumy: local authorities say air defenses in action

On the morning of September 8, explosions rang out in Sumy, northern Ukraine. The local authorities reported that the sounds were related to the outgoing fire of the air defense systems engaging enemy targets.

That’s according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Air Force, Ukrinform reports.

At about 05:30 in the morning, mass media reported a number of explosions in Sumy.

At that moment, an air raid alert had already gone off across the region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fire broke out at the premises of the Federal Customs Service in the capital of Russia, and a microelectronics plant caught ablaze in Bryansk amid a drone attack.

Source: ukrinform.net