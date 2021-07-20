Finland to open to fully vaccinated Ukrainians from July 26

Finland will allow entry to Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 from July 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

“On July 26, Finland will open to Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination,” the minister posted on Twitter.

He noted that detailed information on the conditions of entry and a list of recognized vaccines can be found on the Foreign Ministry’s interactive map.

“Spoiler alert: there are Indian and Chinese ones,” the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 15, the Council of the European Union added Ukraine to the list of countries for which coronavirus-related travel restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU should be lifted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed Ukraine’s embassies in EU countries to work on including Ukraine in national “green lists,” which will allow Ukrainians to travel to these countries without restrictions.

Source: ukrinform.net