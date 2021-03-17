First Ukrainian gets second shot of vaccine to complete vaccination course

The first Ukrainian on March 16, 2021, received a second shot of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course as part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 campaign.

Some 9,840 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 16, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on its Coronavirus info channel on Telegram on March 17.

In total, 71,923 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (840), while the lowest number was reported in Volyn region (130).

Since the launch of the nationwide campaign, most vaccine shots have been administered in Donetsk region (6,284 people), while the lowest number has been reported in Chernihiv region (1,441).

Source: unian.info