Forty-three vessels sailed through ‘grain corridors’ since Aug 1

A total of 43 vessels have sailed through the ‘grain corridors’ since August 1, 2022.

The relevant statement was made by Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 43 vessels have sailed since August 1, 2022, and 25 of them left the Ukrainian ports. A total of 18 vessels entered the Ukrainian ports for grain shipment. More than 622,000 tonnes of grain was shipped from Ukrainian ports,” the report states.

According to the ministry, the first vessel, RAZONI, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, left Odesa Port on August 1, 2022.

Each vessel sailing to or from the Ukrainian ports was inspected by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

A reminder that, on August 18, 2022, the bulk carrier I MARIA, loaded with 33,000 tonnes of corn, left Chornomorsk Port. The vessel is sailing to North Africa. In several days, it will reach Egypt.

Source: ukrinform.net