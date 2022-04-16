Georgian Parliament’s delegation arrives in Kyiv

A delegation of the Georgian parliament, led by Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, April 16.

Papuashvili announced the news on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“Arrived in Kyiv together with Georgian MPs to convey a message of Georgia: we feel your sorrow, Georgia supports Ukraine, Georgians stand with Ukrainians,” he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili accepted the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Ruslan Stefanchuk to visit the areas in Kyiv region, liberated from the invaders.

Source: ukrinform.net