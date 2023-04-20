Germany provides Ukraine with EUR 112M for housing for IDPs

Germany will allocate an additional 112 million euros to provide assistance to internally displaced persons in Ukraine, including housing.

State Secretary of the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Jochen Flasbarth said this at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

„During my visit to Ukraine, I also announced today that Germany will allocate an additional 112 million euros this year to assist internally displaced persons, in particular to provide them with housing and other services,” Flasbarth said.

He also said that during his meetings with Ukrainian officials and civil society representatives he got a clear picture of the current situation in Ukraine. He visited Irpin, Borodianka and met with the mayor of Kyiv.

„We have analyzed the needs for rebuilding Ukraine, familiarized ourselves with the priorities set by the Ukrainian government and society, and considered what Ukraine’s most urgent needs are. We will now discuss this with our partners and make appropriate decisions,” Flasbarth said.

As reported, State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth arrived in Kyiv on April 18 for a two-day visit.

