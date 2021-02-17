Health Ministry assures vaccination against COVID-19 to start by weekend

There are some technical issues, which have not been resolved as of February 15.



Head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Getmantsev says Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has assured him the vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine will start by the weekend.

“I spoke with the health minister today. He promised the vaccination would start by the end of the week. There are some technical issues, which, unfortunately, have not been resolved as of February 15. However, this process will begin by the end of the week,” he said at a briefing during a meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction on February 15, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine

On February 5, Stepanov said the vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine would start after February 15.

At the same time, he stressed the vaccination would be carried out exclusively with safe vaccines. According to Stepanov, Ukraine will use vaccines from at least three or four different producers.

The minister assured the situation is the same almost all over the world where the vaccination is carried out with the use of vaccines from several producers.

