Hungary will continue humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised to continue humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine.

“Important EU summit today with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Hungary will continue to provide humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine. We support an immediate ceasefire in order to prevent the further loss of human lives. Hungary belongs to the peace camp!” Orban wrote on Twitter.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels to participate in a summit of the European Union leaders.

It is expected that at a special meeting of the European Parliament, Zelensky will talk about weapons needed for the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, about holding Russia accountable for aggression and war crimes, and the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: Getty Images