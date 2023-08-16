In Ukraine, 16,216 children considered found

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a total of 16,216 children have been found in Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

„According to the state portal for searching for children ‘Children of War’, as of August 16, 2023, 1,153 children are considered missing in Ukraine, and 16,216 children are found,” the statement said.

As reported, as of August 15, Russians killed 502 children in Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net