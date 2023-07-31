The number of people injured in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has increased to ten.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„The number of those injured in the missile attack on Dnipro has increased to ten. This is a 14-year-old boy,” Lysak said.

According to him, the boy, like the other two minors, sustained injuries caused by the blast wave. He will undergo treatment at home.

An explosion rang out in Dnipro on July 28 at around 20:30. The missiles hit an apartment block and an administrative building.

Source: ukrinform.net