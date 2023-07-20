Ireland giving another EUR 5M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ireland is allocating another EUR 5 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is set to train Ukrainian mine disposal technicians and military medics.

This was stated by the head of the Irish Government, Leo Varadkar, who is on a visit to Kyiv, the Irish government press service reported.

„This morning I came face to face with the horror inflicted by Russia’s forces on the people of Ukraine. I gave a commitment to President Zelenskyy, and to the people of Ukraine, that we will continue to offer our practical as well as our political backing. We are giving a further EUR 5 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – EUR 3 million to be spent in Ukraine by the Red Cross for its vital work, and EUR 2 million to the UN fund,” said Taoiseach Varadkar.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv In response to a question from an Irish journalist, whether he considers EUR 5 million provided to Ukraine by Ireland to be a sufficient amount given the extent of the destruction he has seen, Varadkar noted that this is in addition to the EUR 100 million that his country has already allocated, in particular to the European Peace Fund, which was used to provide non-lethal aid.

Ireland is also joining the mission to train the Ukrainian military in the field of demining and military healthcare. In addition, the country is helping Ukraine in the field of infrastructure as it has provided certain equipment to restore energy supply and water purification capabilities, Irish Taoiseach noted.

As reported, Leo Varadkar is on a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday. Together with Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, he visited the sites of Russian war crimes in Bucha, Kyiv region.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net