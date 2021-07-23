Let’s be proud of our ancestors! – IX. KurucFeszt in Tiszapéterfalva

After a year of rest, the words of folk songs spread again in Tiszapéterfalva.

Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) organized its traditional festival ninth time on 18 July at the local park. The civil organization, celebrating its 10th birthday this year, started the festival in 2012 with the aim of addressing the Hungarian folk music and folk dance ensembles of Transcarpathia and providing them with an opportunity to introduce themselves.

The event was opened by Ildikó Orosz, president of Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education and PCS.

As she expressed: “We must be proud of our ancestors and remember their glory. We can be here today because there were people who stood up for these nations. The kuruc people did not forget Rákóczi! Vivat! Vivat! Vivat!”

Csaba Nagy, the head of the Rákóczi Tárogató Association, performed the kuruc song “Csínom Palkó, csínom Jankó” the main melody of the festival.

Mátyás Szilágyi, General Consul of the Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász greeted the participants and wished a good time for everyone.

Alexei Petrov, the head of the Transcarpathian regional Council, said that a nation needs to hold its own cultural events where they can preserve their traditions. Ukrainians, Ruthenians, Hungarians and Romanians can live in peace and with tolerance towards each other. This festival is an opportunity and a good example for showing that we are capable of it.

József Barta, county representative and the vice-president of the Cultural Alliance of Hungarians in Sub-Carpathia, congratulated the organizers for the high-quality event.

After the opening, those Hungarian students, who are studying at an art school, could receive their aids as a support announced by the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica. The basis of the grant was provided by the donations collected at the charity ball 2020 organized by the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education and the PCS. A total of 329 children attending music schools received this grant.

During the afternoon participants could see performances of ensembles, who came from different locations of Transcarpathia, for example: Csüllő, Téglás, Dercen, Técső, Nagypalád, Tiszabökény and Rusznaki.

At the same time, the Szelíd Horse Center held a weapon demonstration. Next to their tents, people had the opportunity to try out archery. More than thirty crafting programs were waiting for attendants for free. Among these were embroidery, crocheting, weaving, beading, wood carving, glass painting and candle making. Participants could taste delicious dishes, savory wines and homemade brandy.

Nearly five thousand people attended the festival.

The IX. KurucFeszt could not be held without the support and cooperation of the government commission responsible for coordinated development tasks in Transcarpathia and the Bethlen Gábor Alapkezelő PLC.

B.K.

Kárpátalja.ma