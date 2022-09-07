More than $1 trillion needed to rebuild Ukraine

The complete recovery of Ukraine after the victory in the war unleashed by Russia will be the largest economic project in Europe, which can currently be estimated at more than $1 trillion.

“The general project of Ukrainian reconstruction will be the largest economic project in Europe of our time. The largest for several generations. Its volume is already estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars. And with the necessary modernization of the Ukrainian infrastructure, taking into account security needs, it is more than a trillion dollars and in a fairly short term – less than ten years,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at the meeting with the heads of big businesses within the framework of the New York Stock Exchange opening.

The President noted that the implementation of Ukraine’s reconstruction project after hostilities under the Fast Recovery Plan, which allows for the immediate restoration of all the necessary infrastructure in the liberated territory, had already begun.

Zelensky believes that no company will find such opportunities anywhere else in the world as in Ukraine.

“Infrastructure funds will find a large number of projects in the airports and in the construction of new roads and bridges. Real estate funds will receive a market with hundreds of millions of square meters of new housing, offices, logistics, and industrial real estate. Banks and financial institutions can enter the huge lending market for all these projects in Ukraine. Insurance companies will be able to offer new insurance products, taking into account the specifics of our region and our risks. Hotel operators will be able to reveal our great tourist and business potential,” he explained.

The President called on business people to plan their investments right now, without waiting for the victory.

Zelensky stressed that about 80 percent of Ukraine’s had been already liberated from the enemy, and the Ukrainian troops were constantly increasing this figure, moving towards victory every day. And most of Ukraine is already willing to implement new business projects.

“You may ask me how can you come to Ukraine now, as the war is still ongoing? I will answer you: any company that will have an opportunity to put the Made in Ukraine label on its product will automatically become a part of the story of Ukrainian bravery and victory, a globally known story, and at the same time – a part of our life, which we defend with all our strength – and with the help of the strongest world powers and leaders,” Zelensky added.

As reported, the Fast Recovery Plan was developed in Ukraine, providing for the rapid reconstruction of social infrastructure facilities destroyed as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion and taking into account the best modern construction standards.

Source: ukrinform.net