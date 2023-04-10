More than 11 000 children found in Ukraine since war started

More than 1 425 children have been affected since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. Some 468 children killed, over 947 wounded due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the hostilities and temporarily occupied areas.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, most casualties among children were reported in Donetsk Region (449), Kharkiv Region (275), Kyiv Region (127), Kherson Region (94), Zaporizhzhia Region (89), Mykolaiv Region (85), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (66), Dnipropetrovsk Region (66).

According to the Children of War state portal for missing children, 404 children are considered missing in Ukraine, and 11,175 children were found as of April 10, 2023.

Kárpátalja.ma