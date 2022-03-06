More than 140,000 Ukrainians returned from abroad since war began

Since Russia launched a large-scale invasion, more than 140,000 Ukrainians have returned to the country, according to the Interior Ministry’s press service.

“More than 1,050,000 people have crossed the western part of the state border of Ukraine alone since the beginning of the Russian aggression. Of these, more than 900,000 people left the country – almost 764,000 Ukrainian citizens and about 137,000 foreigners. At the same time, 143,000 of our compatriots entered Ukraine, of whom 80% were men,” the ministry’s press service wrote on Telegram.

According to the Interior Ministry, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also provided access to 2,450 vehicles with humanitarian aid sent from abroad.

