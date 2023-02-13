More than 21M tonnes of foodstuffs already exported from Ukrainian ports

Since the Black Sea Grain Initiative was launched, more than 21 million tonnes of agricultural products have been exported from the ports of Ukraine, with corn accounting for almost half of this volume.

As Ukrinform reports with reference to UN data, a total of 21,043,307 tonnes of foodstuffs were exported. Of this volume, corn accounts for 47%, wheat – 29%, sunflower oil and meal – 5% each, the rest of cargo – 14%.

By geographic distribution, China (4.2 million tonnes), Spain (3.8 million), Turkey (2.4 million), the Netherlands (1.2 million), and Egypt (724.7 thousand tonnes) are major cargo recipients.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky suggests expanding the grain export initiative by involving Mykolaiv and Olvia ports in Mykolaiv region.

The agreement on the Ukrainian grain export through the Black Sea was concluded between Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN, as well as between Turkey, the UN, and Russia on July 22 for a period of 180 days and later was extended for the same period.

