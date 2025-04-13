More than 600 Students Recited Together in Beregszász

This year, for the eleventh time, the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica civil organization celebrated the Day of Hungarian Poetry with a selected poem by a commemorated poet.

It is also the eighth occasion that the organization has called upon the Transcarpathian community to recite poetry together on April 11th in Beregszász. For the third time, the event was hosted by the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education.

In accordance with the concept of the flash mob event titled “Poetry in the Square”, the organization once again called upon Hungarian educational institutions in Transcarpathia to recite a poem by a commemorated poet.

This year, more than 600 students from 27 schools gathered to fill the atrium and jointly recite May God Give (Adjon az Isten) by László Nagy, who was born 100 years ago.

At the beginning of the program, poet and singer Gergely Marcsák evoked the poetry of Attila József, Árpád Kollár, and Sándor Petőfi. Then, Krisztina Molnár, the coordinator of PCS, opened the event:

“When László Nagy’s name came up in relation to literary anniversaries, we didn’t have to think long about the poem selection. In May God Give, the poet lists everything we Hungarians of Transcarpathia are in dire need of. Following the thoughts of László Nagy, I wish that God grant us light, so that we no longer have to crouch in dark homes and classrooms. May He grant us sustaining strength, a constructive community, so that we have support in dark times, and may He bring the long-awaited peace, stop the bloodshed, and return our freedom — so that, for instance, next year we can celebrate Poetry Day outdoors.”

Andrea Fülöp, Consul of the Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász, emphasized in her speech:

“For 61 years now, every year on April 11th — the birthday of Attila József — we have celebrated the Day of Hungarian Poetry. Through his poems, we remember the poet, appreciate his work, and at the same time pay tribute to Hungarian lyricism.”

János Csizmár, Vice-Rector of the Rákóczi College, welcomed the attendees with the following thoughts:

“This event not only celebrates the richness of Hungarian literature, but also the fact that poetry is alive, it is here.”

He added:

“Poetry is not abstract — it takes shape if we pay attention to it.”

As the event continued, actress Ibolya Orosz performed the central poem of the event, which was then recited by the audience under her direction. Gergely Marcsák also performed a musical version of the poem accompanied by guitar.

Following this, brave, poetry-loving students were invited to take the stage and recite poems of their own choosing. The program continued with musical renditions of poems by a band composed of staff and students from the Department of Philology at the Rákóczi College.

As it has become a tradition over the years, the event concluded with participants signing the portrait of László Nagy displayed on stage.

The event was organized by the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica civil organisation with the support of the Government of Hungary and the Bethlen Gábor Fund Management Ltd.

