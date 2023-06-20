More than eight million Ukrainians become refugees due to war

Since the beginning of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than eight million Ukrainians have become refugees, and more than five million have applied for temporary residency status in Western European countries.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote about this on the World Refugee Day on Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

„This day was established by the United Nations to honor the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their homes to escape wars, persecution, violence or natural disasters. It is an opportunity to be sympathetic to the problems of such people and recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives,” the Ombudsman said.

According to Lubinets, since the beginning of Russia’s large-scale invasion, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety both inside and outside the country.

„We are grateful to all the states that not only hospitably received Ukrainians, provided shelter and a sense of security, but also help our country in every way in the fight against the enemy,” the Commissioner emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the president of the World Congress of Ukrainians, Pavlo Grod, believes that the best way to guarantee the return of Ukrainians from abroad to their homeland is to preserve their Ukrainian identity.

Source: ukrinform.net