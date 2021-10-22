60% of teachers fully vaccinated in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 60% of teachers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet.

“87% of employees of general secondary education institutions have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 380,000 educators are fully vaccinated (got two doses). This is almost 60% of the total number,” Shkarlet wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the highest vaccination rates were recorded among educators in Kyiv city (70%) and five regions. These are: Luhansk region (80%), Kharkiv region (78%), Kyiv region (73%), Cherkasy region (72%), and Poltava region (72%). The lowest vaccination rates were recorded in Rivne region (22.5%), Volyn region (19.6%), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (18.5%).

Source: ukrinform.net