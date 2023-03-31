Naftogaz to cooperate with Energy Community

The Energy Community and Naftogaz of Ukraine will create an expert group to design tools for boosting Ukrainian energy security.

Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov and the chief of the Energy Community Secretariat, Artur Lorkowski, agreed on this on March 30, as Chernyshov reported on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

„The issues on which we plan the group to work include, in particular, increasing gas output, EU certification and use of our underground gas storage facilities, as well as the implementation of European standards on the Ukrainian gas market,” said Chernyshov.

According to the official, the group will also analyze the current situation in Ukraine’s energy sector, look into current and potential risks, and offer possible solutions.

„This will bring us one step closer to full integration into the European family,” added the head of Naftogaz.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Energy Community would help Ukraine in rebuilding its energy infrastructure.

Source: ukrinform.net