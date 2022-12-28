Nearly 9M Ukrainians still without power supply

About 9 million people in various regions of Ukraine are still cut off from power supply.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this.

President Zelensky thanked all energy sector employees, all repair crews for the fact that it became possible to provide people with more power supply over Christmas.

“Of course, shortages remain. Outages are continuing. As of this evening, about 9 million people in various regions of Ukraine are cut off from electricity. But the number and duration of outages is still gradually decreasing. I am thankful to each and every one who made this result possible,” he said.

