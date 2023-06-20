Nighttime attack on Ukraine: Enemy hits critical infrastructure facility in Lviv

During Russia’s nighttime attack on Ukraine, a critical infrastructure object was hit in Lviv, no one was injured.

The Lviv Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„According to preliminary information: a critical infrastructure object was hit in Lviv. People were not injured,” the post reads.

Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi added that a fire broke out. „All services are working at the scene,” he said.

Source: ukrinform.net