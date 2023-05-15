Norway to train 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers this year

The Norwegian Armed Forces are planning to train approximately 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram and Acting Chief of the Norwegian Home Guard (Heimevernet) Morten Eggen attended the training of Ukrainian soldiers at a training ground.

„It makes a strong impression to meet some of those who will soon go to war to defend their Homeland and their values against the Russian invasion. The war comes close when we meet soldiers who come from combat, train here and go back to the war. It’s a powerful reminder that freedom doesn’t come by itself. We have supported Ukraine with both materials and training, and we will continue to support them for as long as necessary,” Gram said, adding that this is important not only for Ukraine, but also for Norway.

The officials saw the Ukrainian military practicing combat operations in the trenches and providing first aid on the battlefield under the guidance of instructors from the Norwegian Home Guard.

Since the end of April, instructors of the Norwegian Home Guard have started a four-week intensive training course for more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers in military medicine, shooting training and team leadership.

„We will support the training and education of Ukrainian personnel both in Norway and in other countries. Such support is becoming more and more important, as Ukraine uses more and more Western materials,” Gram said.

Source: ukrinform.net