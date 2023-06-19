Number of killed as a result of Kakhovka dam explosion rises to 17

As of the evening of June 18, it is known that 17 civilians were killed after the Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam.

„Seventeen people were killed. Thirteen of them drowned, another four received fatal gunshot wounds during evacuation. Thirty-one people remain missing,” Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko posted on Telegram.

The minister also noted that 876 houses remain flooded; a total of 3,614 citizens have been evacuated from dangerous zones, including 474 children and 80 people with reduced mobility.

Klymenko added that the centralized water supply to the population has been partially restored in Novovorontsovka community in Kherson region.

The minister noted that the transportation of drinking and technical water has been organized to areas where there is still no water supply, in particular, to 167,000 households in Dnipropetrovsk region alone. According to his data, more than 11,000 tonnes of water have been brought to the residents of Dnipropetrovsk region.

On the night of June 6, the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, causing massive flooding. Many settlements in Kherson region and the areas in Mykolaiv region have been flooded.

Source: ukrinform.net