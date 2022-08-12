Number of Ukrainian children injured due to Russian aggression rises to 706

As of August 12, 361 children were killed and 706 children were injured as a result of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine.

“More than 1,067 children in Ukraine have been affected as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 12, 2022, the official number of killed children did not change over the past day – 361. The number of injured children increased – more than 706,” the Prosecutor General’s Office posted on Telegram.

As noted, these numbers are not final as efforts are ongoing to establish the casualties in the areas of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

ukrinform.net