OSCE Monitoring Mission leaving Ukraine

All remaining members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission are now leaving Ukraine.

It is noted that the Mission received reports of damage to the SMM premises in Mariupol as a result of shelling.

“The process of temporary evacuation of all international mission members is nearly complete. The last remaining group – the Chief Monitor and senior management team – will now leave Ukraine,” the OSCE said.

The relocation of national mission members formerly stationed in Kramatorsk and Sievierodonetsk continues while the relocation of those formerly stationed in Mariupol is still pending due to security concerns.

Another convoy of national mission members from Kyiv has started its movement out of the capital.

