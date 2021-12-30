Over 117,000 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 over past day

Over the past day, December 29, 117,042 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine.

As the Ministry of Health posted on Facebook, 31,671 people received the first dose, 83,287 people got fully vaccinated, and 1,392 people received a booster dose.

Vaccination was carried out by 883 mobile teams, 3,357 vaccination points and 461 vaccination centers.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 14,671,169 people have been vaccinated, of whom 14,671,167 people received the first dose, 13,625,553 people got fully vaccinated (received two doses), and 3,672 people received a booster dose.

As of December 30, Ukraine reported 3,660,620 COVID-19 cases, including 5,930 cases registered over the past 24 hours.

Sorce: ukrinform.net