Over 36,000 Ukrainians get their COVID-19 jabs in past day

Ukraine’s health officials say 36,027 people were vaccinated across the country in the past 24 hours, on December 19.

That’s according to a report by the Health Ministry, seen by Ukrinform.

“36,027 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Of those, 11,041 received the first dose and 24,986 were fully immunized,” the statement reads.

No additional doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Since the launch of the inoculation campaign, 14,386,387 people have been vaccinated, of whom 14,386,385 received their first dose and 12,986,872 fully immunized (with two jabs), and 92 received an additional dose.

A total of 27,373,349 vaccinations were administered.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 2,536 new confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Source: ukrinform.net