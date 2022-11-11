Over 950 facilities damaged, 144 destroyed by Russian invaders

Russian occupiers have caused damage to 958 health facilities and fully destroyed 144 since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started. The amount of losses suffered by Ukraine’s medical infrastructure exceeds EUR 1 billion.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Health Deputy Minister Bohdan Borukhovskyi at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Most health facilities were damaged or destroyed in the areas situated close to the front line and de-occupied settlements.

In particular, a total of 249 health facilities were damaged in the Kharkiv region (UAH 7.731 billion worth of losses), 210 in the Donetsk region (UAH 1.423 billion), 149 in the Mykolaiv region (UAH 1.797 billion), 121 in the Kyiv region (UAH 898 million), 66 in the Chernihiv region (UAH 2.513 billion), 65 in the Kherson region (UAH 566 million), 47 in the Zaporizhzhia region (UAH 1.606 billion), 41 in the Sumy region (UAH 376 million), 29 in the Luhansk region (UAH 5.392 billion), 25 in the Zhytomyr region (UAH 63 million).

Meanwhile, according to Borukhovskyi, Ukraine has managed to renovate 95 health facilities fully and 204 partially so far.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net