Philippines support peace plan acceptable to Ukraine

Any peace plan for Ukraine must be acceptable to Ukraine itself.

„Our position is clear: the Philippines supports all proposals that can lead to a peaceful solution and which, of course, are acceptable to both sides, of course, to Ukraine,” Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo said after talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In view of China’s statement that Beijing has a peace plan, the minister noted that he had not had time yet to study this document in detail. But if the plan takes into account the abovementioned, then the Philippines will be ready to support it.

Manalo emphasized that his country clearly supports the rule of law in international relations and the principle of inviolability of borders. He noted that the Philippines supports all UN resolutions that mention the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of Ukraine. The president of the Philippines recently expressed his support for the Ukrainian leader and willingness to contribute to the search for a peaceful solution, the diplomat noted.

As reported, a week ago, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with President of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos for the first time in the history of bilateral relations. The leaders discussed further cooperation on international platforms. Zelensky thanked Marcos for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

At the end of last year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba informed Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo about the intention to open the embassy of Ukraine in Manila.

Source: ukrinform.net