Portugal to support reconstruction of Ukraine

Portugal has promised to help Ukraine in the reconstruction of educational facilities and to strengthen economic and political cooperation between the states.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister – Economy Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Ukrinform reports with reference to the Economy Ministry’s press service.

“We feel the sincerity and completeness of Portugal’s assistance to Ukraine. This conversation has further developed the agreements discussed during the meeting between Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska in Lisbon, as well as during the visit of Prime Minister António Costa to Kyiv. Portugal will help in the reconstruction of educational facilities in Ukraine. We are also grateful for the assistance in strengthening our cooperation with the Portuguese-speaking community around the world.

According to her, economic and political cooperation with Portugal will only grow stronger.

“For good reason we count on assistance in our country’s movement towards the European Union and on Portugal’s participation in the restoration of Ukraine,” Svyrydenko noted.

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa reaffirmed full solidarity with Ukraine and readiness to expand cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the economic sphere, the situation in Ukraine, in particular in connection with the missile attacks on the energy infrastructure, practical issues of restoration, etc.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net