President of Ukraine extends visa-free entry for British citizens

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky extended the visa-free regime of entry to Ukraine and transit through its territory for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The relevant decree No. 1/2023 was published on the President’s website.

“To extend the visa-free regime of entry to Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for a stay in Ukraine not exceeding 90 days within 180 days until January 30, 2024,” the document reads.

As reported, visa-free entry to Ukraine for British citizens was introduced on January 31, 2020, and is extended every year “to develop and practically implement the principles of partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Source: ukrinform.net