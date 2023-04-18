Putin visits occupied regions

Vladimir Putin has allegedly visited invasion army headquarters in the occupied part of Kherson and Luhansk regions.

This was reported by RIA Novosti, Ukrinform saw.

„Putin congratulated the military on Easter at the headquarters of the ‘Dnepr’ group, presenting them with a copy of the icon, which, according to the president, belonged to “one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire,” the report says.

The propagandists also claimed that the dictator visited the headquarters of the Vostok National Guard force in the captured part of Luhansk region.

As reported earlier, Vladimir Putin made a trip to the captured port town city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, where he „inspected a number of municipal facilities and spoke with local residents.”

Also, the Russian president visited the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia, on the ninth anniversary of the sham referendum on accession.

Source: ukrinform.net