Romanian barge with 860 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat sinks in port of Reni

A Romanian barge with tonnes tons of Ukrainian wheat, which was to be exported to the EU, has sunk in the port of Reni on the Danube River in the Odesa region.

That’s according to the Romanian television channel Stirile Pro-TV, Ukrinform reports.

According to the shipowner, during the loading operations, water started entering the engine room.

The crew, five Romanian sailors, could not eliminate the cause of the leak and prevent the accident, so they had to leave the barge. No one was injured during the incident.

The boat belongs to a Romanian company based in Constanța.

Source: ukrinform.net