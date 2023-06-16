Russian missile attack: explosions heard in, around Kyiv

Air defense systems are engaging incoming enemy targets over Kyiv and the surrounding area amid the ongoing missile attack.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

„Air defense has been activated in the region, on the approaches to Kyiv. Remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over!” the report says.

Later, the administration added that the air defenses are engaging targets over Kyiv as well.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram that a number of explosions rocked the city’s Podilskyi district, and urged residents to stay in shelters. He also warned that more missiles were on approach to the capital.

There are no damaged objects in Kyiv as a result of today’s missile attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

He clarified that explosions heard in the Podilskyi district were the result of air defense capabilities engaging incoming targets.

Source: ukrinform.net