Russian missiles hit downtown Kharkiv

Russian troops have launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv. Enemy projectiles hit the central part of the city.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the preliminary data, from six to 10 Russian S-300 missiles hit the central part of the city. Information about casualties and destructions is yet to be checked.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted on Telegram that an industrial object was struck in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district.

According to Terekhov, a fire broke out within one of impact areas.

Source: ukrinform.net