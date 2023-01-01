Russian troops kill two civilians in Ukraine on December 31

Two people were killed and 50 others injured in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression on Saturday, December 31.

According to Ukrinform, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said this in a post on Telegram, referring to figures from regional military administrations.

One person was wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person wounded in the Donetsk region, five wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region, six wounded in the Mykolaiv region, one wounded in the Kharkiv region, one person killed and four wounded in the Kherson region, ten people wounded in the Khmelnytskyi region, and one person killed and 22 wounded in Kyiv.

The Russian army on December 31 carried out massive attacks on 11 regions in Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net