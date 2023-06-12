Russians blow up dam in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian forces blew up a dam near the village of Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, leading to the flooding of areas along the banks of the Mokri Yaly River.

Valerii Shershen, spokesman for Ukraine’s Tavriia military sector, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

„The enemy is getting nervous and using any means to prevent a breakthrough of their defense line right here, in the Tavriia sector. After the Kakhovka HPP [dam] was blown up, they continue to blow up the dams of smaller reservoirs. We have information that the enemy blew up a dam near the settlement of Novodarivka, and this led to the flooding of both banks of the Mokri Yaly River,” Shershen said.

According to him, this does not affect the conduct of offensive operations of Ukraine’s defense forces in the Tavriia sector.

Earlier reports said that the Ukrainian army had recaptured the villages of Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka, located on the administrative border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

