Russians fired 36 times on Monday

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 36 times from various types of weapons at the border of Chernihiv, part of Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 106 explosions.

In the Chernihiv region, Senkivka, Dibrova, Medvedivka, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Yanzhulivka, Tymonovychi, Leonivka, Yeline and Huta-Studenetska came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army attacked them with cannon artillery, mortars, FPV drones and used UAV munitions.

In the Sumy region, Turia, Stepok, Oleksandrivka, Sydorivka, Studenok, Seredyna-Buda, Progress, Bobylivka and Bachivsk came under enemy fire.

It has been preliminarily established that the invaders attacked these settlements with mortars, FPV drones, cannon artillery and used unexploded ordnance from UAVs.

In the Kharkiv region, in the Bohodukhiv district, in the village of Tymofiivka, two explosions were recorded as a result of the use of cannon artillery.

According to the North Joint Task Force, no civilian casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported over the past day.

